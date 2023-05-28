In an exciting season full of ups and downs, Paris Saint-Germain has managed to secure the 2022/2023 French league title. Under Galtier’s leadership, the Parisian team has demonstrated its dominance in French football once again, establishing itself as the best team in the country.
While PSG have had an exceptional season in terms of results in the domestic league, the fact that their Champions League performance fell short of expectations cannot be ignored. Despite having world-renowned players like Kylian Mbappé, Sergio Ramos and Leo Messi, the team failed to go far in the European tournament. However, their performance in the French league is something that deserves to be praised.
Kylian Mbappé, the young French prodigy, has been a key player in PSG’s success this season. With his blinding speed and technical ability, he has been a constant pain in the ass for opposing defenses. Although he couldn’t stand out fully in the Champions League, his contribution in the French league has been impressive. He is currently in an exciting fight to win the Golden Boot of the French competition with Alexandre Lacazette, from Lyon. Both players have 26 goals in the championship, and each goal they score becomes one more step towards the prestigious award.
In addition to Mbappé, other players have made their mark at PSG this season. Sergio Ramos, the seasoned Spanish defender, has brought his leadership and experience to the team. Despite injuries that have kept him out of some major competitions, his presence on the pitch has been invaluable for PSG’s defence.
Leo Messi has also left his mark in the French league. Although his adaptation to the new team was not immediate, Messi has shown glimpses of his genius in several games. His ability to create scoring chances and his vision of the game have been instrumental in the team’s success in the league.
|
Competition
|
No. titles
|
champion years
|
league 1
|
eleven
|
1985-86, 1993-94, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23
|
French Cup
|
14
|
1981-82, 1982-83, 1992-93, 1994-95, 1997-98, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2019- 20, 2020-21
|
French Super Cup
|
eleven
|
1995, 1998, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022
|
League Cup
|
9
|
1994-95, 1997-98, 2007-08, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2019-20
|
league 2
|
1
|
1970-71
|
UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup
|
1
|
1995-96
|
UEFA Intertoto Cup
|
1
|
2001
