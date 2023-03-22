After a new failure in Europe, everyone within PSG has lost patience. The sheikhs of the Qatar investment fund are tired of the eternal failures in the highest club competition. They consider that the more than 1,500 million euros invested in transfers since their acquisition of the club have gone to waste and hope that next year the first Champions League will finally come to the showcase of the Parisian club.
Once again, a vote of confidence will be given to the club and a huge investment is approaching for the summer market, where the club hopes to sign a world-class star. They have their sights set on the two Napoli figures, both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osihmen, however, those from the French capital have decided to bet on the Nigerian ‘9’ over the Georgian-born winger.
From France they report that the club knows that signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be unnecessary, since it is better to send Kylian back to his natural position as a winger and sign a center forward that ensures a rain of goals.
The chosen one is Osimén. That is why sources point out that the club is fully willing to pay the 150 million euros that Napoli is asking for its star and offer the player one of the best salaries in the world of football so that he bets on his project over going to the Premier League.
