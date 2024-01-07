In the last few hours all the media have echoed a news story that is going around the world. According to what the French media has learned Mediapart and Le Monde, PSG would have created a “lobby” for Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021, that is, they would have influenced the magazine France Football, in charge of presenting the award, so that the Argentine star could win his seventh award.
It must be remembered that Leo Messi had arrived at the Parisian team a few months before, after leaving FC Barcelona that especially hurt the fans of the Barça team. The Argentine player did not finish acclimatizing to his new city, and would finally end up packing his bags for Inter Miami last summer market.
What are PSG accused of?
According to these media reports, PSG, led by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, would have committed a series of irregularities to help Leo Messi win the 2021 Ballon d'Or a few months after his arrival at the Parisian club. According to comments Le Mondeit all started a few years ago, when Pascal Ferré, then editor-in-chief of the magazine France Football, and PSG began to strengthen ties on different issues. Thus, the organizer of the Ballon d'Or was forced to withdraw various articles from the newspaper L'Equipe, which also includes France Football, in which certain illegal commissions were uncovered after the signing of Javier Pastore in 2011, all in favor of Al-Khelaïfi. In exchange for this, Ferré, who was appointed several months ago as head of communication for the Parisian club, would have received several gifts in the form of gratuities, such as tickets for different matches of the Parisian club, including the Dortmund match in 2020, in addition to a business flight paid for by the Government of Qatar for a value of 8,986 euros, in March 2021.
To all this we must add some conversations revealed within the framework of the police investigation, in which Jean Martial Ribes, the club's former communications director, commented to Al-Khelaïfi, verbatim, “that a Lobby had to be created”, and also I encouraged him to have lunch with Pascal Ferré.
Who are everyone involved in the investigation?
What consequences could it have if the police investigation concluded with an indictment for all those involved?
Currently it is difficult to predict what may happen in the course of the investigation. The news came out a few days ago and we have to let the police do their job. What is clear is that, while the investigation lasts, that Ballon d'Or will remain in question.
It must be remembered that Leo Messi won the award ahead of Robert Lewandowski (at that time at Bayern Munich), and Jorginho (who was at Chelsea at that time).
