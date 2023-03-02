PSG faces Nantes this Saturday in matchday 26 of Ligue 1. The Parisians lead the competition with an iron hand after beating Olympique de Marseille (second placed) last weekend and are already 8 points away. For its part, Nantes is in a somewhat delicate area. They are thirteenth in the table and have the relegation places at 7 points, so adding this Saturday is vital for them.
PSG have a large squad and they are thanking them now that they have suffered some delicate injuries in the starting eleven. This match also serves as preparation for the “final” they have on Wednesday against Bayern Munich. These are the casualties that PSG has for the match against Nantes:
Neymar Jr.
State: Not available
Injury: Right ankle sprain
Return date: It is not known exactly, but the next three games will be low for sure
The Brazilian withdrew injured from the match against Lille on a stretcher and is PSG’s most sensitive casualty. The loss is not especially bad for Saturday’s game, the worrying thing is that they will lose the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 and that is where they play it.
Renato Sanchez
State: Not available
Injury: thigh injury
Return date: No dates have been given
The one who was the winner of the Golden Boy has not had the career that we all expected a few years ago and injuries have been the main cause. The Portuguese retired injured after 15 minutes in the game against Toulouse on February 4.
Presnel Kimpembe
State: Not available the rest of the season
Injury: Achilles heel
Return date: It is not known 100%, but he will not play again this season
The bad news of the victory against Olympique de Marseille was Kimpembe’s serious injury. This year he has been involved in injuries and has moved away from the level he showed last year but he has always been a guarantee central defender for PSG. Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos occupy the center-back positions this season so it doesn’t affect the starting eleven, but these two can’t get injured now without leaving a huge hole in the eleven.
PSG will not have casualties due to suspension for this Saturday. Apart from the injuries, the team will be complete to play against Nantes on Saturday.
