An important game that Paris Saint Germain will have to face this day of Ligue 1 in which, in the event of victory, they will be able to sing the alirón this season and proclaim themselves as champions of the French league championship. In the match scheduled for next Saturday, May 27 at 9:00 p.m. corresponding to matchday 37 of Ligue 1, Galtier’s men will have to face Strasbourg at home.
For this match, those trained by Galtier have multiple casualties, there are up to four players who will not be able to be present in this important match due to injury. Below we leave you all the players who will miss this match either due to injury or suspension.
Presnel Kimpembe
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Achilles tendon rupture.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/15/2023.
Neymar Jr.
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Achilles tendon rupture.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/15/2023.
Nordi Mukiele
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Thigh injury.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/15/2023.
nuno mendes
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Thigh injury.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/30/2023.
For this match, Paris Saint Germain will not lose any player due to sanctions. Of course, there are two players who will have to be careful since seeing another yellow card would miss the last league match against Clermont, these players are Marco Verratti and Marquinhos.
