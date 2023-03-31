PSG faces Olympique de Lyon at home this weekend in Ligue 1. At the moment the Parisian team leads them by 25 points, a more than considerable distance for a historic team like Lyon. Galtier and his men only have this competition to play. Here we leave you the injured and the sanctioned of Paris Saint Germain for this match.
Achraf Hakimi, Carlos Soler and Sergio Ramos
Achraf Hakimi, Carlos Soler and Sergio Ramos are close to returning to the pitch. Although the return of neither has been specified, the information we have is that the first two have a muscle injury and Sergio Ramos a calf injury. None may be available for this meeting, but his recovery is expected in the coming days. The Parisian club comes to this game with half a low defense, in their last game against Rennes they had to improvise with Bernat, Danilo and Bitshiabu as center backs and with Nuno Mendes and Pembélé as wingers.
Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele
Captain Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele are expected to return to the pitch at the beginning of April. At the moment they have a muscle injury and a calf injury as reported by PSG. They are two capital casualties for this team.
Neymar and Kimpembe
PSG will not be able to count on Neymar or Kimpembe for the rest of the season. The Brazilian injured his ankle and the diagnosis was much worse than expected and the central defender broke his Achilles heel going down to defend a counter. We won’t be able to see them again until next season.
No player from the first team of the Parisian team is sanctioned to face Lyon next Sunday at 8:45 p.m., so, with the exception of the injured, Galtier will be able to count on all his players for that match.
