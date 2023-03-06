PSG faces Bayern Munich this Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. In the first leg, the Germans stormed the Parque de los Príncipes winning 0-1, we’ll see what happens at the Alliazn Arena with Kylian Mbappé already recovered from his injury. Here we leave you the injuries and sanctions with which the Parisian team arrives at this all-or-nothing duel: the worst of all that of Neymar Jr.
Neymar Jr
State: Discarded
Injury: Ankle injury
Return date: mid march
He suffered a sprained ankle and from the first moment the worst was feared. The diagnosis was clear: he will not play the second leg of the round of 16 against Bayern Munich. So Messi and Mbappé will be in charge of breaking the Bavarian defense.
Achraf Hakimi
State: Discarded
Injury: hamstring injury
Return date: undetermined
Achraf will not reach the crossroads against Bayern Munich either and is a more than sensitive casualty due to all the depth he brings to the team on the right wing. He is also being investigated for an alleged case of rape. They are not being the best days of his life…
Renato Sanchez
State: Discarded
Injury: muscle injury
Return date: mid march
Renato is not having luck this year with injuries, he is not being able to enjoy continuity and he is missing the important games in the Champions League. He didn’t play in the first leg, and he won’t play in the second leg either.
Presnel Kimpembe
State: Discarded
Injury: Achilles tendon problems
Return date: out of season
He had been affected throughout the year with the Achilles tendon, and after recovering, when it seemed that he was picking up a cruising rhythm again in the classic against Marseille, his heel said enough was enough. In a withdrawal he fell alone to the ground and the worst was confirmed. He has said goodbye to the season.
Luckily for Galtier there are no sanctions at PSG. They all arrive clear of cards to face this second leg at the Allianz Arena.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#PSG #injured #suspended #face #Bayern #Munich #Champions #League
Leave a Reply