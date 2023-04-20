PSG will play their Ligue 1 game on matchday 32 a few days earlier than usual. The leaders in the standings travel to Angers to face the bottom team on Friday in a game that in principle is a formality for the Parisians. For the locals, salvation is already very far away, at 17 points, so their season seems to have already been defined for a few weeks. These are PSG’s casualties for the match against Angers:
Neymar Jr.
State: Not available
Injury: right ankle ligament sprain
Return date: He will be out until the end of the season.
The loss of the Brazilian was a very hard stick for the team since they could not play the round of 16 of the Champions League. Now, PSG has had to reinvent itself until the end of the season as Neymar will not return to the pitch this year.
Presnel Kimpembe
State: Not available
Injury: Achilles tendon
Return date: He will be out until the end of the season.
Kimpembe was no longer the undisputed starter in the team, but when playing with a defense of three central defenders, he was. The Frenchman has suffered the same fate as Neymar, he will be out until next season.
Nordi Mukiele
State: Not available
Injury: knee hamstring
Return date: He will be out until the end of the season.
The third PSG player to stay in the stands until the end of the season. A hamstring injury in his knee has forced Mukiele to undergo surgery and he is no longer available for this year.
The 3-1 victory against Lens the previous day did not result in any sanctions for the team. PSG left the game without bookings, so all those not injured will be able to play against Angers.
