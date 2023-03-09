The days in the French domestic competition continue and the psgeven when emotionally hit by the elimination in Champions League by the hands of Bayern Munichhe will have to put together what he needs to get fresh to the game against him Brest in the league 1. The team of Christopher Galtier they lost one of their important chips both in attack and defense and perhaps that is one of the reasons for their weakening in the structure. Despite this, the Parisian team has pieces of high importance to face league rivals, as in this case Brest. Hand in hand with Messi, the people of the capital will seek to raise their spirits with the only thing they can do; a victory and three points.
Next, we will review who are those who are currently injured and sanctioned by PSG.
Neymar Jr.
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Ankle problem.
Possible return date: The Neymar affair is not looking good at all and he is expected to lose the entire season. According to reports, his return would be scheduled on 06/30/2023.
Presnel Kimpembe
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Achilles tendon rupture.
Possible return date: According to the rumors circulating about the return of the defender, he is expected to be back by 05/31/2023.
PSG has not been sanctioned for the next game. However, the team from the capital has several players who are threatened with suspension and if they manage to be booked they will lose the following games. The players would be Neymar junior (who will not be due to injury) and kylian mbappe.
