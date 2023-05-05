He Paris Saint-Germain get ready to face the Troyes on one of the last dates of the league 1. The team has returned to their good form thanks to their recent victories, although they still have some challenges to face. A pending issue in the Parisian team is the future of Lionel Messiwhich seems to have broken irretrievably.
Although there is no official statement from the club, the Argentine’s sanction has caused outrage and could lead to a separation. The game will not be easy for the team Christopher Galtier, since they need to win to overcome the bad times they have been through recently. Troyes will probably be prepared to surprise and ruin Paris Saint-Germain’s night.
More news about the 5 big leagues in Europe
Presnel Kimpembe
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Achilles tendon rupture.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/15/2023.
Neymar Jr.
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Achilles tendon rupture.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/15/2023.
Nordi Mukiele
State: Injured.
Type of injury: thigh injury
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/15/2023.
Renato Sanchez
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Adductor discomfort.
Possible return date: The central midfielder already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 05/11/2023.
Achraf Hakimi
The Moroccan winger misses this and the next game with PSG.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#PSG #injured #sanctioned #play #day #Ligue #Troyes
Leave a Reply