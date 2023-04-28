He Paris Saint-Germain prepares to face the Lorient in what would be one of the last dates of the league 1. The Parisian team has recovered the good dynamics and thanks to the last victories, some of the ghosts that haunted the squad have dissipated… for now. Another of the issues that are pending in the Parisian spheres is about Lionel Messi and your future. There is a sector that wants it out but another, clearly, that continues. Until now it remains an enigma what will happen to the Argentine star, but if he does not want to earn the whistles and booing of the ultras again, he will have to produce a good production for this match.
It will not be an easy game for those of Christopher Galtier and it is that if he wants to get rid of the bad time that the team suffered due to everything that has been happening, he has to win yes or yes against Lorient who very surely has everything prepared to ruin their night. Next, we will review who are those who are currently injured and sanctioned by PSG.
Presnel Kimpembe
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Achilles tendon rupture.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/15/2023.
Neymar Jr.
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Achilles tendon rupture.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/15/2023.
Nordi Mukiele
State: Injured.
Type of injury: thigh injury
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/15/2023.
Renato Sanchez
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Adductor discomfort.
Possible return date: The central midfielder already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 05/11/2023.
The Parisian team does not have any sanctioned for the next game against Lorient.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#PSG #injured #sanctioned #play #day #Ligue #Lorient
Leave a Reply