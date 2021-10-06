Great twist in Ligue 1 where the Paris Saint-Germain suffered his first knockout of the season in the league. A historic victory for the Rennes that yesterday afternoon had the best with a nice 2-0 against the team of phenomena Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and Di Maria, all on the pitch at the same time. A knockout that mister Mauricio Pochettino he will have a hard time forgetting not only for the result on the pitch but also for what happened after.

In fact, the footballers of the Rennes they had a very loud party after the race. So much noise that in the usual post match press appointment, Pochettino he had a hard time … hearing the questions and even his own voice. The coach was constantly disturbed by the celebrations that came from outside and with visible annoyance he tried to go ahead with his task. The Argentine has swallowed the toad and pretended nothing happened even though it was really impossible …