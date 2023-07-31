Ousmane Dembélé’s continuity as a Barcelona player is seriously threatened by the offer that the player has received from PSG. The French club sent a letter to the Catalan club last Saturday to authorize it to negotiate with the international striker for France. Barcelona declared Dembélé “non-transferable”. PSG, however, is willing to pay the termination clause whose amount is 50 million if it is exercised before July 31 -this Monday- while as of August 1 it stands at 100 million. On the other hand, the French entity offers a much improved contract and superior to the one the player receives at Barça, a club with which he has a contract until 2027.

Dembélé is a “capital” player for Xavi. The coach has urged both the president Joan Laporta and the soccer director Mateo Alemany to ensure the permanence of the forward, author of the first of the three goals that Barça scored against Madrid in Dallas. Both Laporta and Alemany, as well as Xavi, speak continuously with Dembélé. Although the striker feels very comfortable and reiterates his desire to continue at Barça, the Barcelona club’s leaders have already informed the player’s agent that they cannot pay the seven million per season that Dembélé is asking for after the latest offer from Paris Saint Germain.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, needs money to improve its critical economic situation and be able to register its renewed players and the signings of Gündogan, Romeu and Iñigo Martínez in the League. The Barça club would enter 25 million if PSG pay the clause today -the other 25 million would be for the player- while if they manage to delay the negotiations until Tuesday the figure would increase to 100. Unblocking the situation will ultimately depend on the Dembele himself. Barça has already hinted that it will sue PSG coached by Luis Enrique, a club that is also waiting to resolve the Mbappé situation. The possible departure of his star would precisely explain his offer for Dembéle.

