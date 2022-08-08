Warm weeks for Mauro Icardi, who turns off the gossip about his exclusion from the match against Clermont for “personal reasons, after the broadcast of an audio of the wife-agent Wanda Nara who would have manifested the will to separate from her husband. The two, in fact, would have flown to Ibiza taking advantage of the days of fear granted by PSG. Through his social channels, the player wanted to say enough to the rumors circulated in recent days, with a message spread through Instagram.

“Stop making things up, the decision not to call me was purely technical. I didn’t go away for personal problems because I don’t have any and I respected all the training sessions. Football continues to be my priority and the job they pay me for. What I will not tolerate is that incompetent and malicious people try to discredit me. Save time and before writing and hiding behind a screen or newspaper, find out about reality. If I am going to Ibiza today with my family it is because in my work they have given us some days off and everyone spends them as they want and with whom they want, choosing their own destiny “.