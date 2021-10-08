No one had seen it coming, but Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Fund officially bought English club Newcastle on Thursday.

The sale of Newcastle to the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund was close to being concluded last spring, but the buyout plan finally collapsed. This time it’s the good for Saudi Arabia, who have officially taken control of Newcastle. And unsurprisingly, the new leaders of the Magpies have ambitions that match their financial resources. “Our ambition is aligned with that of the fans: to create a regularly performing team, which fights for major trophies and arouses pride in the whole world”, has already announced Amanda Staveley, CEO of PCP Capital Partners, present in the consortium of future owners.

Newcastle are already provoking Qatar

According to the information obtained by the Fichajes.net site, it is clear that Newcastle’s ambitions in the transfer market are very high. And logically, the first rumors fuse in the optics of the winter transfer window. The media believe, for example, that two players from Paris SG, whose Qatari leaders are the geopolitical enemies of Saudi Arabia, are being targeted by the Magpies. They are Keylor Navas, competing with Gianluigi Donnarumma since the start of the season at PSG, as well as Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international was close to leaving Paris this summer but a return to Serie A was ultimately not possible. What would the ex-captain of Inter Milan think of a freelance in England, a championship he does not yet know? While waiting to know how much Newcastle will be ready to bet to afford the two stars of PSG, other prestigious rumors are circulating. The English club have also expressed interest in Philippe Coutinho, lacking playing time at FC Barcelona, ​​and whom the Blaugrana would like to sell to continue to reduce its payroll. The first tracks that have something to dream of Newcastle supporters, while the name of Antonio Conte is whispered to replace current manager Steve Bruce.