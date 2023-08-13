Luis Enrique leaves Mbappé in the stands, Marquinhos on the bench and does not call up Neymar and Verratti. Parisians masters of the field but unable to go beyond the equal in the first day of Ligue 1

Alexander Grandesso – paris

Only a draw, without a goal, for Luis Enrique’s PSG. The one without stars, downloaded by the Emir of Qatar (Neymar and Verratti), or sent to the stands, like Mbappé. And an overwhelming domination by the Parisians against a sacrificed Lorient was not enough, barricading themselves in defense, conceding very little to the new offensive department of the hosts, with the Portuguese Ramos dry under the eyes of Mbappé, in the stands with the last Dembélé purchase, made official today. Both would have been useful for PSG.

As expected, therefore, Luis Enrique leaves out Mbappé, excluded due to known contract problems, Verratti, who trained alone, and Neymar, diplomatically unavailable due to stomach aches, but on the market like the blue. All clues, as announced yesterday at the press conference by the coach, on the fact that we can do without him during the season. But the signal that no one expected came from the first line-up of the season, with six new starting signings (former Nerazzurri Srkiniar and Hernandez in defence, Ugarte in control, and the new forward Asensio-Ramos-Lee), and it was never success for 25 years now, but without captain Marquinhos, climbed on the bench. In short, no one is untouchable with Luis Enrique who entrusts the wing to Pereira, confirming Donnarumma between the posts, Hakimi as right-back and Vitinha in the midfield, with the 17-year-old Zaire-Emery, welcomed as the new Verratti by the fans, applauded as much as Luis Enrique .

rhythms psg — The Spanish coach had promised intensity across the pitch, and that’s what PSG applied throughout the first half, with ball possession peaking at 92% after 15′. Dropped to 82% in the half hour, when however all Parisian field players had an average position in Lorient’s half. A total domination, therefore, with continuous jerks and accelerations, by central or lateral streets. But the Parisian 4-3-3 which in fact becomes a sort of 3-2-5, with Skriniar as first playmaker, crashes into the heroic Lorient, who is totally folded in on himself and thus prevents any openings for shots, which are few for the landlords and harmless for Mvogo, except for the first, after 8′, on a left footed shot by Ramos, who arrived from Benfica for 80 million.

On the other hand, Donnarumma has little or nothing to do, but takes a big risk in the 42nd minute when Vitinha loses the ball in midfield, attacked by Abergel who anticipates Hernandez's closing and hits the outside post. It would have been a joke. In the second half, possession drops because PSG try to focus on building the attack. But despite control of the match, Luis Enrique's team eventually collects four shots on goal, none really dangerous, apart from Ruiz's conclusion in the 32nd minute, without fail, rejected from the chest by Mvogo. It therefore ends 0-0, waiting for PSG to convince Mbappé to renew, to return to Luis Enrique's disposal.