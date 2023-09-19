Fifty million euros for Verratti. Twenty for Draxler. Another fifteen for Diallo. In short, PSG sold three redundancies well, partly balancing the summer outlay of 400 million to revolutionize Luis Enrique’s squad. The problem is that the three players from the Emir of Qatar’s club were bought by two clubs from Doha. And so, the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas calls for a UEFA investigation, raising a conflict of interest. For now, however, there are no investigations and Paris claims completely regular market operations.

FURY

—

“They take us for idiots,” tweeted Tebas, always critical of PSG. A posture that began in 2017 when the French club went to take Neymar from Barcelona, ​​paying a 222 million euro clause, and then welcomed Messi, at the end of his contract with the Blaugrana, contributing to the weakening of La Liga. In France, and in particular in Paris, every social outburst by Tebas is greeted with irony and distrust. However, this does not mean that UEFA will exempt itself from possibly studying every summer operation of the Parisian club, sanctioned last season for not having respected the authorized deficit. It is therefore possible that the transfers to Al Arabi (Diallo and Verratti) and Al Ahli (Draxler) will also be examined carefully, like all the transfer accounts. The fact remains that almost half of the 200 million received by PSG come from the sale of Neymar to Al Hilal, a club of the Arab sovereign fund which has made a plunder of players in Europe. Including Benzema, who released himself from Real Madrid to play for Al Ittihad which guarantees him a salary of 100 million per season.