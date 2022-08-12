It has been an interesting market for PSG. The French team has already released several of its discards and has signed players of little name, but with important performance, who are also young people whose best football can appear over time and through the maturity they can achieve.
The duo made up of Galtier and Campos are looking for a different work route for the French squad and therefore the way of signing has also changed. Now, the Ligue 1 champion team is about to close one more reinforcement, that of Fabián Ruíz from Napoli, a signing that is practically finalized. But in Paris they are not going to stop there and they have already set their sights on an English player whom they trust can recover his full potential in attack, Marcus Rashford.
Within PSG they have full confidence that Mauro Icardi will leave the team in the following days and if so, they will look for a replacement within the summer market. The player he likes the most is Marcus Rashford, who has spent more than a year at a very low level within Manchester United but is liked by the coaching staff and the Parisian board, as they consider that the Englishman is a victim of Manchester United’s bad timing and with a change of scenery it could show all its real game potential.
#PSG #signing #Marcus #Rashford #sights
Leave a Reply