PSG has been the club that has been talked about the most in the summer: those from the French capital have been in the middle of the drama for months. From the departure of Messi as a free agent to the battle with Mbappé, a war that had direct attacks between both parties and that ended without the slightest warning just when Neymar Jr. signed his departure from the squad of the sheikhs of Qatar, faithful in your style. In short, the Ligue 1 champion is quite a show without the ball.
Although off the field the club is far from being as flashy as on it, in the span of two days it has only added one point at the beginning of the Luis Enrique era and the reality is that the work they do with the ball leaves many doubts. That being the case, the sheikhs could close a couple more signings along the way, one very advanced and another that depends on how the market close moves.
The reinforcement to be closed is Randal Kolo Muani, the striker has closed terms with PSG and his price could be around 100 million euros pending the final agreement between boards, a figure that can be paid courtesy of the sale of Neymar. The second signing would be Manu Koné, an all-terrain midfielder who also plays in the Bundesliga and whose price will be around 60 million euros, which will have to come out of the possible transfer of Verratti to Al-Hilal as well.
