It has probably been one of the few times so far this season where we have seen all of their stars forming the constellation that threatened to win everything earlier in the season. Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Verratti and Messi, Mbappé and Neymar were starters.
His start to the match was more than complicated. The Parisians came out asleep, and in the first Gamerio had, he made it 1-0. PSG showed no signs of being able to come back and saw with their eyes Thomasson’s 2-0, which luckily for them was annulled. Later Kylian put the boards on the scoreboard and that’s when the star show began. Mbappé scored two goals, the first of which was traced to Gameiro’s and gave the second to his great friend Hakimi. PSG proved once again that playing with Messi, Mbappé and Neymar is defending with 8.
Those from Paris ended up tying 3-3 in a game where the illusion of playing by the players was not present at any time. The sheikh’s dream will be cut short at the end of the course. His mega team has been injured in the most important moments of the team and Mbappé will leave at the end of the season. There are rumors that after the World Cup, he may sell the club. The match against Strasbourg defined his desire. Money is not everything in this world of football. Having all the stars on the planet is not synonymous with victory.
