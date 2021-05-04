Growing up in Paris to end up dating. Since the arrival of the Qatari property at Paris Saint-Germain, it has formed a most remarkable academy. French football, which has become the main nursery in Europe today, is experiencing an excellent moment in terms of training and PSG is not far behind. The problem? Almost none of the talents he raises make it to the first team. In addition, not all of them get to get an economic return.

This Tuesday, Le Parisien unveiled the list of ‘discards’ of the academy of the capital set. Several players still have no destination, but there are not a few young people who have already signed with teams where they see the clearest opportunities, such as Mbuyi-Muamba, who will go to Germany. Also Soumalia Coulibaly, who has already signed for Dortmund. That two youth players leave should not worry the semifinalist, but the problem is that having to make the leap to professional and sign the first contract away from Paris is becoming a trend.

The most painful case is undoubtedly that of Kinglsey Coman. He did make it to the first team, but he went free to Juventus. From Turin he went to Bayern and from there he snatched the Champions League from which was his school from 2004 to 2013. Without leaving a euro, although after multiple years of service Adrien Rabiot also left and his path has been followed even without exploiting all his talent so much Adil Aouchiche, who signed for Saint-Éttiene, as Tanguy Nianzou, a promising 19-year-old central defender who left Bayern without leaving anything in cash.

Among the talents that did sell and have now rebounded, it is worth highlighting Ikoné, a youth squad from 2010 to 2016 who now disputes Ligue 1 with Lille, or Nkunku, which they sold for 13 to RB Leizpig and is already worth 40 million euros. Same case for Diaby, whose figures at Leverkusen (10 goals, 15 assists) make his value rise considerably above the 15 million paid in his day.

With more or less economic performance, young people see Paris as a good place to be a pearl but difficult to confirm themselves as a star. It is not so easy to shine in the city of light.