PSG has for many the best trident on the planet made up of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé, however, this powerful and talented attack will not be eternal, it even seems that it could end sooner than is estimated, since the Argentine has many options for continue his career within the MLS, while the Frenchman is not comfortable within the club and it is speculated that he has requested his departure in case a serious offer for him arrives.
That being the case, the club has already thought about the possible replacements of immediate players for this winter or even next summer, players with a track record such as Joao Félix. However, the current sports leadership is also thinking much more about the future in favor of the club and that is why they have already submitted a formal offer for the two jewels of Brazil, both adolescent footballers who play for Palmeiras, the one already known to all. , Endrick and the newly emerged, Estevao Willian “Messinho”.
According to information from the Brazilian press, PSG has submitted a formal offer for the jewels aged 16 and 15 respectively, the team from the capital of France has put the immediate figure of 50 million euros on the table for Palmeiras and they have promised another 30 in variables, that is, up to 80 million euros for the two footballers, a not inconsiderable figure, and who study in Palmeiras, although they will not make a decision until they know what clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona offer among others.
#PSG #ahead #offers #pearls #Brazil
