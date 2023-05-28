Sergio Rico, last August before Benfica-PSG in the Champions League. FRANCK FIFE (AFP)

Sergio Rico, PSG goalkeeper, is admitted in serious condition to the ICU of the Vírgen del Rocío hospital in Seville due to a hemorrhage caused by head trauma after falling this Sunday from a horse in the El Rocío pilgrimage, to which He attended on Saturday night after celebrating the French League title with PSG after drawing with Strasbourg (1-1). The goalkeeper took a plane from Paris to Seville and left for El Rocío. According to witnesses to the accident, the animal became nervous, the target fell to the ground and received a blow to the head from a horse’s leg.

All the alarms went off around eight in the morning in the Huelva village, when Rico, who usually walks the Camino every year and is a lover of Andalusian traditions, had to be intubated and transferred to the Andalusian capital by helicopter. He is now hospitalized in serious condition and undergoing medical tests to gauge the extent of the bleeding. “Sergio Rico is admitted to assess the severity of the fall. His general condition is serious, ”indicated sources from the SAS, the Andalusian Health Service.

There is some concern about his state of health, since the blow to the head was quite strong. Sergio Rico, 29, has been a member of PSG since the summer of 2019, where he came from Sevilla, the club where he played and where he was trained through all the lower ranks until he reached the first team, where he made his debut in the 2014-15 season. At Sevilla, he played 170 games and won two Europa League tournaments (2015 and 2016). He arrived on loan to PSG in 2019 and later signed for the French club in 2020 in exchange for six million euros for Sevilla. In France he has won two Leagues and two Cups. Rico also played on loan for Fulham (18-19) and Mallorca (21-22, in the second round). At PSG he did not take ownership and has played a total of 24 games.

