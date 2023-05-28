Home page World

Soccer player Sergio Rico from the Paris Saint-Germain club on February 14, 2023. © Robin Rudel/imago/archive image

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper apparently suffered a serious riding accident on Sunday morning. Sergio Rico is in intensive care, his condition is critical.

Seville – Soccer player Sergio Rico rode on Sunday morning, May 28, a report by Sky News according to near his hometown Seville. The goalkeeper of the traditional club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fell off his horse and suffered serious head injuries. The 29-year-old was taken to a clinic and the footballer’s condition was critical, a PSG spokesman said.

The PSG goalkeeper’s riding accident was apparently caused by a runaway horse

According to local media, the riding accident is said to have happened in the El Rocio region in Huelva – about 100 kilometers from the Andalusian capital Seville. A runaway horse is said to have collided with the animal on which the PSG goalkeeper was sitting. Rico fell off his horse and sustained life-threatening head injuries. When he was lying on the ground, a horse also kicked him in the neck, like the Spanish newspaper mark reported.

The footballer was taken by helicopter to the Virgen del Rocio hospital in his hometown of Seville, where he is reportedly in intensive care. Due to a traumatic brain injury, the 29-year-old is in a “serious condition”, according to media reports, a spokesman for PSG said on Sunday. mark however, reported the goalkeeper’s condition was “stable”.

After riding accident: FC Sevilla football club wishes former player “quick recovery”

His former football club Sevilla FC wished the goalkeeper “a lot of strength and a speedy recovery” on Twitter. Many fans shared the club’s condolences in the comments.

“Cheer up!” Wrote one Twitter user, hoping it would just be a scare. “All the best to Sergio and all his family. I hope he gets well soon,” read another comment.