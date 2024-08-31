PSG’s Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov fell ill before Ligue 1 match

Russian goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain Matvey Safonov fell ill before the Ligue 1 match. This was reported on website teams.

Safonov, as well as Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes, have been diagnosed with a viral illness. Both players have been given a day off.

The third round match of the French championship with Lille will take place on Sunday, September 1. The referee’s starting whistle will sound at 21:45 Moscow time.

Safonov became a PSG player on June 14. The contract with the Russian goalkeeper runs until 2029. On August 7, 25-year-old Safonov made his debut for the Parisians.