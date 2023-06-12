PSG goalkeeper, 15 days in hospital: the true state of his health is known

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sergio Rico, goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain.
Sergio Rico suffered an accident while riding a horse.
The Sevillian goalkeeper of the Paris Saint-Germain Sergio Rico he remains sedated and in serious condition, fifteen days after being admitted to the hospital Virgin of Rocío of Seville after suffering an accident with a horse in the pilgrimage of El Rocio (Huelva).
As reported to EFE on Monday by sources from the hospital, the footballer “remains stable within the severity of his injuries in the ICU”.
sedated
It was assured that he continues “under the effects of sedation, with close surveillance and monitoring, being cared for by the Intensive Medicine team in consensus with other multidisciplinary specialists.”
The 29-year-old goalkeeper, trained in the Sevilla youth academy, in whose first team he was from the 2014-15 to 2018-19 season, was on Saturday, May 27, called up by the French team for the penultimate game of the league, who played in Strasbourg, where PSG tied at one and was proclaimed champion of the tournament.
The goalkeeper, after that game, moved to the village of El Rocío, where he had the accident for which he was evacuated on Sunday, May 28, to the Seville hospital, where he has been since then.
EFE
