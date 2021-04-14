Paris Saint-Germain managed to eliminate the reigning champions in the quarterfinals of the top European competition despite losing in today’s game 1-0 in the French capital. The advantage obtained in Munich in the first leg, where the Parisian team won 2 to 3, was decisive.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain met in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals in a vibrant match in which the Bavarians managed to win 0-1, a result that was not enough and that made PSG will advance to the semifinals of the competition. In the first leg, the Parisian team managed to win by 2 goals to 3.

During the match, Neymar hit the stick twice and the German team managed to get ahead on the scoreboard five minutes before the break, something that gave them hope for a possible comeback.

The success of Mauricio Pochettino’s men is a kind of revenge with respect to the 2020 Champions League final, where they lost to Bayern. Now, hope is growing among the Parisians, who have seen one of the strongest teams in Europe beaten down and the possible title is only three games away.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will have to settle for winning their ninth consecutive Bundesliga. The Bavarian team came with numerous casualties to the match against PSG, among which was that of the striker Robert Lewandowski and that of the destabilizing Serge Gnabry. Among the absences of the second leg was also that of the footballer Leon Goretzka.

After this European stumble, the future of the German technician Hans-Dieter Flick, is in the air. His bad relationship with the entity’s management team is known.

In the ranks of PSG there were also significant casualties, such as that of defender Marquinhos or Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, but the ownership of Neymar and Mbappe is always decisive in favor of the interests of Pochettino’s team.

Neymar was one of the most destabilizing players in the tie, although tonight he was at odds with the goal after failing on several occasions. Paris, France, April 13, 2021. © Christian Hartmann / Reuters

Neymar’s lack of aim made PSG suffer

Bayern Munich was the clear dominator of a match in which they needed goals to overcome an adverse result in the first leg. PSG left everything in the hands of Mbappe and Neymar to try to score a goal that closed the result early, but that never came.

The Brazilian was one of the most destabilizing players in the tie, but he crashed on numerous occasions with German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who made a spectacular encounter. In addition, when it was not Neuer, the stick was in charge of repelling Neymar’s balls on up to two occasions.

Bayern Munich could have been dead and buried early if those occasions had entered, but before the break a former PSG player, such as Choupo-Moting, was in charge of overtaking the Bavarians in the match and putting them fully into the tie .

The Cameroonian striker, who has scored once in 10 Champions League games in two seasons at PSG, scored his second goal against his former club in this tie as he replaced Lewandowski.

Bayern could even have scored the same before the break had it not been for a spectacular save by Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

In the minds of PSG fans was the “curse” of the return matches that the team has suffered in recent years. The fact of not scoring a first goal made the Parisians suffer until the last minute, but in the end the second German goal did not come and PSG is a little closer to fulfilling the dream of being able to play the second consecutive Champions League final.

This article is adapted from its original in English.