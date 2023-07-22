The starting goalkeeper of PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma and his wife were victims of crime at dawn on Friday, July 21, when suffered an armed robbery at their home. A total of 4 people entered his house to take some valuables from the player.

According to Actu17, a website in France, this Friday morning the couple were cornered in their home where at least 4 people with knives assaulted them and threatened to harm them if they did not give them what they were looking for.

Both suffered some minor injuries | Photo: Instagram Gianluigi Donnarumma

The report indicates that Gianluigi Donnarumma’s partner was the one who suffered the most because they were tied to prevent him from moving, in addition to being the one who was constantly threatened. Today she is already hospitalized, taking care of her minor blows. For his part, the Italian did suffer some injuries, although they did not disclose what kind.

The people managed to flee the place without problems. So far the whereabouts of all of them are unknown. With regard to theft, it is estimated that more than 500 thousand euros It was what they could take, although the number is still being analyzed to find out if it could have been more.

Donnarumma did not report to PSG | Photo. Instagram Donnarumma

For now the player has not given any official statement about this event. Even so, she hopes that he will be able to speak shortly. At the moment he did not show up for training with PSG. It is not a secret that security for the players of the French box has been left to duty because for years there has always been someone who is robbed in his own house.