The wonderful and successful era of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in Real Madrid’s midfield is about to end. It is obvious that both veterans have written their name in the history of the club with letters of gold, however, age and time do not forgive anyone and that is why, accompanied by the renewal policies of the club from the capital of Spain , that their continuity in the white house and their possible offers to renew their contracts are increasingly valued with more patience.
Although, not only his continuity within the squad is the subject of debate in the merengue team, but also the players designated to be his generational replacements, having today one that shines above the rest. This is the Englishman Jude Bellingham, who has been linked to Real Madrid for months and who at some point seemed like an almost certain signing. However, as the days go by, the picture is complicated by the appearance of other suitors to take over the services of the midfielder.
The new interest in Jude’s services is PSG. The coaching staff, management and sheikhs want the signature of the 20-year-old player and are willing to improve any offer made by Real Madrid and Manchester City itself to both Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund, a fact that puts them in the financial factor pole. However, it seems that the player will agree to reach the team that seduces him the most in sports, leaving aside the money factor that is not his priority at the moment.
#PSG #fight #signing #Jude #Bellingham
Leave a Reply