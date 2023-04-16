Paris Saint-Germain took a big step towards its goal of retaining its title in the French Ligue 1 by beating Lens 3-1 at home, second-placed and who played a large part of the game with one less, this Saturday in the star duel of matchday 31.

With 72 points, PSG extends its advantage over Lens to nine points (63), that on Sunday they could lose their second place in the standings, since Marseille (3rd, 61) is two points behind and receives the modest Troyes (18th).

“I would have liked that we could get closer, but obviously the title will go to Paris Saint-Germain, there is not much doubt about that,” Lens coach Franck Haise resigned himself after the game.

After Lens was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Salis Abdul Samed in the 19th minute, PSG imposed their superiority with goals from Kylian Mbappé (minute 31), Vitinha (37) and Lionel Messi (40). The only goal for the visitors was signed from a penalty by Przemyslaw Frankowski (60).

Paris Saint-Germain’s two previous league games at the Parc des Princes had resulted in defeats, against Rennes and Lyon, so this game against Lens, the revelation team of the season, was presented as a real trap. The red to Salid Abdul Samed in the 19th minute for a stomp on Achraf Hakimi, however, paved the way for the team from the capital.

PSG’s three great goals against Lens, video

The first goal of the game came at minute 31, when Mbappé received in the area with his back to the goal and when he turned around he sent a low shot that hit the post and entered the Lens goal.

👏🔥 THE MBAPPÉ CAN OPENED AND BREAKED ITS DRY! ✅ With this goal, there are already 139 goals and he becomes PSG’s all-time top scorer in Ligue 1. pic.twitter.com/9k5g3k5zCG — 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) April 15, 2023

The assistance had been given by the Portuguese Vitinha, who scored the second for PSG in minute 37, with a shot from outside the area.

The third led by Lionel Messi (40), who claimed responsibility after the boos in recent games. He did it in an attack initiated by himself, in which he leaned on Mbappé, who returned it with his heel for the Argentine world champion to score with a cross shot.

In the second half, Frankowski cut it short for Lens from a penalty in the 60th minute. The score did not move anymore and PSG thus approached what would be their eleventh title in the French league.

“It’s an important victory, it’s a pleasure to get it. We made good use of the numerical advantage in the first half, in the second we were a bit relaxed,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

In the scorers’ table, Mbappé has 20 goals and remains the sole leader, now with one more than Canadian Jonathan David, from Lille, and Alexandre Lacazette, from Lyon.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news