This Monday mid-afternoon the information broke: Kylian Mbappé had examined optimistic for coronavirus. The participant underwent a PCR check within the focus of the choice throughout this worldwide break they usually detected that he suffers from the virus. The one from Bondy left the focus instantly to keep away from extra infections though hours earlier than he had skilled with the remainder of the internationals with a sure security distance however with out masks, as occurs in all skilled soccer.

The information was revealed on the web site of the French Soccer Federation at 8:25 p.m. and commenced to bounce around the globe media till it ended up on the cellular of Leonardo, Paris Saint-Germain sports activities director, who realized of this truth by means of the press and never by mouth of the Federation itself. To substantiate that the ahead’s optimistic, Leonardo needed to name Kylian himself, who assured him that what was revealed was true.

The Brazilian, with a notable anger, went reside on RMC to publicly categorical his discomfort with the FFF. “I discover it unacceptable that now we have to search out out a few state of affairs like this from the press. No one from the Federation has communicated something to us. It appears unbelievable to me as a result of everybody at all times offers Paris Saint-Germain ethical classes …”, he assured the Parisian sports activities director on the air.

Mbappé will miss the league debut

Now, Mbappé must move the incubation interval of the virus (two weeks) and endure new assessments to have the ability to play and prepare once more. The Frenchman will certainly miss this Tuesday’s match in opposition to Croatia and the 2 PSG video games this week in opposition to Lens (Thursday) and Sunday’s Traditional in opposition to Olympique de Marseille.