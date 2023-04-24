PSG is already attacking the transfer market. Yesterday we already reported in 90min that the club from the capital of France has put on the table the 150 million euros requested by Napoli for the signing of Victor Osihmen. Undoubtedly, it is a direct declaration of intent on the part of the sheikhs, who once again will invest figures out of orbit with the aim of renewing the squad and having in it the pieces that deliver the first Champions League in the history of the club .
Negotiations with the future Serie A champion club do not seem to be complex, the money the Italian team wants is on the table and now the task of the Parisians is to convince the striker to join the club. Without a doubt, this is the most complex movement, since the footballer has publicly declared that his intention is to reach the Premier League. The Gauls do not trust Osihmen’s response, so they are very clear about who is the secondary option on the table.
The club wants to have immediate contact with the Nigerian to find out whether or not he is interested in the option of being part of the club this summer, they long for a yes but they know that a negative answer is possible. Thus, Luis Campos and the sheikhs are clear that the second road is called Randal Kolo Muani. The world runner-up is completing a dream year with Eintracht Frankfurt, his price is 100 million euros and there is no problem paying for it, the complication is that the French striker is seen at Bayern Munich in the summer.
