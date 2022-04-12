The inexorable exodus of youth squads at PSG has become an unstoppable phenomenon in Paris. The Parisian team continues to try to convince the most promising players in the academy to avoid recent cases such as those of Nkunku, Diaby or Kouassi, who left the French capital due to the lack of opportunities in the first team. The next could be El-Chadaille Bitshiabuwhich is still unclear about its future and could come out in June.

The youngest player in history to debut with PSG, with only 16 years and seven months, has a contract until 2024, but there are clubs that are pressing to sign him. According to RMC Sportshethe representatives of the central They met today with the sports management to discuss the future of the under 18 international with France, adding that he needs some time to reflect on whether he will continue at PSG the next season.

The lack of playing time for El-Chadaille Bitshiabu despite his youth is one of the things that worries the most to the central stretch of 2 meters. Everyone agrees in Paris that he has tremendous potential and that he will be able to settle into the first team in a very short time. According to Foot-Mercato and L’Équipe, RB Salzburg and Bayern Munich are two of the clubs that have shown the most interest in signing his services. In fact, the Austrians have promised him to be an important piece in the first team. It remains to be seen if PSG is willing to let one of its greatest promises out in the coming months.

#PSG #fears #losing #youth #squad