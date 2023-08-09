Luis Enrique and the sports director of Paris Saint Germain, Luis Campos, informed Neymar and Marco Verratti that they do not have them for next seasonand both were absent both from training on Tuesday and from today’s official photo session, according to the ‘RMC Sport’ chain.

Neymar, axis of lunge in the PSG

Neymar crying for the elimination of Brazil

The PSG had justified the absence of Neymar and Verrati in training for a light virus, but according to the French sports channel, together with the Portuguese Renato Sanches, the French Hugo Ekitike and the Spanish Juan Bernat, they would leave the team.

Those five players were summoned by Campos and Luis Enrique to let them know that they don’t count for the Parisian club and invite them to find another path.

Always according to ‘RMC Sport’, they did not attend the official photo session for the League that took place this Wednesday and in which The French striker Kylian Mbappé also did not participate, in the middle of the tug of war with PSG about his future.

His exits aggravate the panorama after the departure of Messi to Inter Miami.

Despite this, another official photo session is scheduled once the transfer market ends, which this summer has been particularly turbulent for PSG.

🔴🔵 Absent from the last training and meeting at media day, Neymar and Marco Verratti were summoned by a group of players by Luis Campos and Luis Enrique. Les deux hommes ont informés que le club ne comptait pas sur eux cette season. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 9, 2023

PSG wants to get out of Neymar

As for Neymar, the club wants to get rid of what was the most expensive signing in history in 2017but his exit is not easy.

Last Monday the newspaper L’Équipe published that Neymar had conveyed his wish to be transferred, but the news was later categorically denied by his own father.

The injury-prone 31-year-old Brazilian has a current four-year contract worth between 30 and 40 million euros each, according to various sources.

The future of Mbappé, who maintains his desire to leave at the end of next season, remains at a standstill despite pressure from the club to force an exit this summer and prevent his great star from leaving for free next summer.

In parallel, the signing of Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona, ​​although it is practically taken for granted, has not yet been made official.

