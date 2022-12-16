The match between Real Madrid and PSG started with excitement from the first minute. The white team was risking their presence in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League against the Parisian team and the Parc des Princes dressed for the occasion and made themselves noticed in the stands. The two teams wanted the last ticket for the next phase in a group in which Chelsea already has a guaranteed pass. Those of PSG, with two points ahead, knew what they were coming to and demonstrated their superiority throughout the game.

Real Madrid needed to win, after the tie in the first round, to reach the last game of the group stage with peace of mind and an advantage against the Albanian side Vllaznia. The victory against PSG paved the way for Alberto Toril’s men, but a draw would have kept their hopes up with the last match remaining. With these cards, Real Madrid played a game with more intention than success. The two teams created danger from the first minutes, but the Parisian team was more forceful in attack and defense.

PSG looked into Misa Rodríguez’s area from the beginning. Baltimore smashed a shot off the crossbar when the match had barely started to scare off the players in white. The connection between Athenea and Caroline Weir gave Madrid wings in attack, but they did not end up generating danger. Kheira Hamraoui’s defensive work had a lot to do with it. The French midfielder showed great defensive performance throughout the match to slow down Weir.

A corner kick in the 15th minute found Lisa de Almeida, who had easily freed herself from her mark to finish off accurately against Misa’s goal and score the first goal. The advantage gave PSG calm and comfort, which was already in the quarterfinals. The French team dedicated themselves from then on to passing the ball around, while showing their clear superiority in midfield thanks to the work of Hamraoui and Geyoro, crucial in the local victory.

Real Madrid displayed some flashes of genius with through balls as they searched for an equalizer, but they struggled to reach the final third of the pitch. Those in white felt the pressure to go down on the scoreboard and put their will, but those from PSG made them run after the ball, especially Weir. The French team gave the feeling of generating more danger with their actions.

Diani executed a penalty in minute 57 to widen the gap. Shortly after, Madrid fell apart and Toril did not know how to make the necessary changes to give air to his players. Misa’s work between the posts and directing the defense prevented the advantage of the French team from going any further. Claudia Zornoza closed the gap ten minutes from the end and woke up hers. Madrid was back in the game.

Zornoza’s goal gave life to the white team, which resurfaced to seek the tie that would maintain their hopes in the Champions League, but the goal did not come. Madrid is left out after a game in which they fought, but were not superior. Those in white will face Albanian Vllaznia with nothing at stake in the last game of the group stage, a team that has not won a match.

