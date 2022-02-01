?? NICE TO THE QUARTER-FINALS!

? After equalizing 0-0 in the 90′, it was a 6-5 victory on penalties against PSG to advance in the French Cup

?? Messi (with the 10) and Icardi starters, Paredes entered

? Bulka CLAVE in the definition covering two

? The Marseille of Sampaoli is coming pic.twitter.com/RDl5yZgPsO

— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) January 31, 2022