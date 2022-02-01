Bombshell in France. PSG lost on penalties against Nice and was eliminated from the Cup. Mauricio Pochettino’s team drew 0-0 at home in 90 minutes and was knocked out of the competition in the round of 16.
Beyond the final result, the weak performance of the team is worrying, as it continues to fail to find the functioning. They never managed to unlock the riv defenseal and had a hard time getting to Bulka’s bow clearly.
Christophe Galtier’s team did their job to perfection and managed to neutralize PSG’s offensive power. Lionel Messi He was a starter, but he did not have a good performance and failed to be decisive. The best of the team was seen with the entry of Leandro Paredes and Kylian Mbappé, but it was not enough.
The penalties ended 6-5 in favor of Nice and on penalties Leandro Paredes and Xavi Simons failed for PSG. The most incredible thing about the shootout was the penalty converted by Dante, who challenged Donnarumma with a “Panenkazo” and managed to fool the specialist.
Nice hit the ground running and will play in the next round against Olympique de Marseille. Many were left wanting to see Jorge Sampaoli’s team face PSG and now Pochettino’s team will focus on Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
