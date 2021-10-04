Disappointing against Manchester City in the Champions League, Neymar again delivered an innocuous performance against Stade Rennais on Sunday (2-0).

The weeks go by and look the same for Neymar. In very small form, the n ° 10 of Paris Saint-Germain does not manage to find his best level, which tends to worry the supporters of PSG. Proof that Neymar is not on his plate, the Brazilian was taken out by Mauricio Pochettino twenty minutes from the end of the match between Paris and Stade Rennais, Sunday afternoon during the 9th day of Ligue 1. On the l antenna of The Channel The Team, Raymond Domenech was also very clear on what Mauricio Pochettino thinks of Neymar. According to the former coach of the France team, if the Argentine coach made the decision to leave the Brazilian while Mbappé, Messi and Di Maria remained on the lawn, it is because Pochettino is extremely unhappy with Neymar.

Domenech deciphers Pochettino’s choices

“Pochettino protects Neymar publicly but he still released him in the 70th minute against Rennes when he is a player who does not come out often. Pochettino is aware that what Neymar is doing is insufficient because besides that, he has not released Mbappé, Messi and Di Maria. This is to say how much he found that Neymar was not good “ judged Raymond Domenech, firmly convinced that if Neymar was the only attacking player of Paris Saint-Germain to come out, it is because Mauricio Pochettino was really very unhappy with his performance in Brittany. The doubts about the physical condition and the form of the Brazilian have been increasing for several weeks. And it is not this match completely missed by the former star of FC Barcelona against Bruno Genesio’s Stade Rennais that will dispel doubts and silence the critics of “Ney” …