Psg disappointment, Dugarry destroys Kolo Muani: “He has cans instead of shoes”

The former French striker of Bordeaux, Milan and Barcelona (among others) came down hard on some players from Luis Enrique’s team after the disappointing defeat against Milan in the Champions League…

Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat at San Siro against Milan was greeted with great disappointment by Parisian fans and many former players. Among these, Christophe Dugarry, harshly criticized some elements of Luis Enrique’s team.

Dugarry to poison: “Kolo Muani? I was deceived about his technique…”

Christophe Dugarry, former Bordeax, Milan and Barcelona (among others) striker, a RMC Sports pointed the finger at some Paris Saint-Germain players, protagonists of the disappointing defeat at San Siro against Milan in the Champions League: “Kolo Muani? I have the feeling that I have been deceived about the technical quality of some players. For example, I didn’t think Kolo Muani had cans instead of shoes. It’s a big surprise“.

Dugarry adds: “I also didn’t believe Dembélé could waste so much in his game. In the first half he did well, but in the second half he completely disappeared. Even Mbappé no longer surprises anyone“. See also Rome, from 7 July the Conference Cup on display at the Olympic Stadium

November 9, 2023 (modified November 9, 2023 | 1.49 pm)

