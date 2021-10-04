Zapping Goal! Football club Diego Maradona: the best punchlines of El Pibe de Oro

“After eight victories in eight days, PSG faltered on the lawn of Rennes (0-2). First of all, I wanted to underline the great Bretons game. Once again, Bruno Genesio has found the key to beat Paris. He gradually begins to instill in his team his sense of winning. In this match, he benefited from a big performance from his rookie Gaëtan Laborde. I would really like to see the former Montpellier with the Blues. I know that will not happen when Didier Deschamps already no longer calls Olivier Giroud but he is a player who could contribute to the France team.

On the side of PSG, this defeat is not trivial. This team shows shortcomings, especially defensively. We could believe it at times against Manchester City but this Paris does not play as a team for the moment. It remains a pile of talented players who find it difficult to play together. In Rennes, Mauricio Pochettino had yet his eleven-type. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé were titular but remained silent. Once again, Neymar has been transparent.

“Paris has a lot of little problems”

We will also have to ask questions about Neymar. I read that he had been excellent in Metz as much as he had been transparent in Rennes. I had not found it excellent in Metz. On the contrary, it was too personal, lacking in sharpness on certain actions. For me it is on the downswing. Does the fact of having extended until 2025 encourage it to rest on its laurels? Is this another problem? In the meantime I don’t think it would be a scandal to see Neymar on the bench and Angel Di Maria in his place as the holder.

At the moment, PSG have a lot of small problems with attackers who take little part in defensive tasks and a midfielder who must work doubly to compensate … But beyond that, the lack of envy of the Parisians m seemed quite obvious in Rennes on Sunday. In these cases, what should Mauricio Pochettino do? It is complicated. We must spare certain susceptibilities. There is a management of egos to be had but at the same time wouldn’t it be better to do a little spinning to bring in players who want and concern everyone? Paris is fortunate to have two competitive teams. It’s up to the staff to find the right balance to shine in the Champions League while remaining mobilized for the championship at the weekend ”.