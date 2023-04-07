TENSE WEATHER IN PSG 🇫🇷

According to Le Parisien, the board of directors of the Parisian team informed the squad that those footballers who do not raise the level will be made transferable.

▶️ The leadership considers Mbappé, Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos and Verratti essential pic.twitter.com/kg6lnaKQ11

