Winds of change are lived within PSG. As it seems that it has become a habit, the club has failed in the Champions League, the tournament that the sheikhs of Qatar want so much so that the million-dollar investment has some kind of real validity. Right now within the capital of France there will have to be changes again, since it is a fact that the bulk of the squad has lost all kinds of value and confidence.
As it usually is in each market, around the box of the capital of France there is a rain of rumors regarding possible signings for this summer. However, within the club they are clear: before confirming arrival, the team must release the players who are no longer part of the project they seek to start. The club’s sports area is considering a total cleanup to such an extent that they only have 5 untouchable players in the squad.
Le Parisien anticipates that the club is not only considering releasing Mbappé, Marquinhos, Verratti, Donnarumma and Hakimi in this market, those 5 players are untouchable. Pillars of the project in the short and long term, from then on, all players are negotiable. Those who end their contract have many options to start as free agents than to be renewed, as is the case with Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos. This is the route to follow for the club here until the market closes on the last day of August.
