PSG suddenly attacked Real Madrid around the Kylian Mbappé file.

In the middle of October, when the international truce and the League of Nations begin, the weather could be lull concerning the transfer market and the future of the big stars. It is not so. It shoots from all sides around Kylian Mbappé. The PSG striker allowed himself an outing in the main French media about the decision of the Parisian leaders to keep him this summer when he saw himself signing at Real in the context of a big transfer. Florentino Pérez took the opportunity to drop a little sentence that he hoped to see this free arrival be completed on January 1, 2022, before backpedaling in front of the media noise caused by its release. Too late, the damage was done and the PSG seized the ball at the bottom to say the bottom of its thought on the methods of the White House. It is inevitable that the talks between the Mbappé clan and Real Madrid took place while the player was still under contract with PSG. This comforts Leonardo in his anger, the Brazilian leader having already made it known that the last-minute offer made at the end of last August for the transfer of Mbappé, had greatly disappointed him.

[#Mercato🔁] Ancelotti on the future of Mbappe and Real💬: “Let Mbappé benefit, because Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world! “💥 (CP) pic.twitter.com/UvE97vhDZ8 – Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) October 2, 2021

Leonardo angry with all of Real Madrid

” This new exit is just in the continuity of a lack of respect towards the PSG and towards Kylian, besides. In the same week, a Real Madrid player (Karim Benzema), then Real Madrid coach (Carlo Ancelotti) and now Real Madrid president talk about Kylian as if he is already one of them. Florentino Perez had already spoken about Kylian to Madrid supporters during the week. I repeat: it is a lack of respect that cannot be tolerated. It has been going on for two years. I just remember that the transfer window is over, that a season is underway. There are matches and Real Madrid cannot continue to behave in this way. May it stop! Kylian is a Paris Saint-Germain player and the club fully understand that this relationship will last ”, warned a Leonardo reassembled like a cuckoo in the columns of L’Equipe. The anger of the sports director of PSG in any case perfectly represents the state of mind of the club and its supporters, who are outraged to see that Real Madrid already takes for granted to have Kylian Mbappé next season. Even if this arrival seems to be taking shape, the season is underway and PSG really want to be in the best conditions to win matches.