PSG is in the renovation phase. The team from the capital of France is not having a good time, they know that they will have to clean up their squad now more than ever, because beyond the sporting failures, the French team has gotten into financial complications that they must resolve. Thus, the club knows that the era of people like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos among others must end and they value making a significant investment in the summer to revolutionize the squad.
One of the club’s priorities is to give Kylian Mbappé partners that enhance the club’s attack. The strong names are Victor Osimhen and Kolo Muani, due to the desire to sign a natural ‘9’ and return Mbappé to the band. In addition, the French club has set a new goal within Real Madrid, it is no secret to anyone that long ago they will seek to sign Vinicius without success, now, they want to attack for the other Brazilian talent of the club from the capital of Spain, Rodrygo.
Source confirm that PSG is amazed with Rodrygo’s talent. They consider him a player who is at the sporting level of Vinicius but who does not have the same focuses as the Madrid star. Therefore, he could tempt him to join his project by promising absolute ownership and much more prominence than he can have in the white box alongside his compatriot and Karim Benzema himself. Today Madrid is not considering its sale, but if it does, the price will surely be above 100 million euros.
#PSG #attempt #sign #Rodrygo #summer
