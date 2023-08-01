He Paris Saint-Germain continues to offer Kylian Mbappé to clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, sources have reported to 90min.
PSG are willing to sell Mbappé this summer to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires next year and have made that position clear to the France captain and his representatives.
The Ligue 1 champion recently accepted a world record €300m offer from Al Hilal, but Mbappé had no interest in discussing the personal terms of the contract. He is not going to leave Europe.
The club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has sent intermediaries around the world to try to attract more interest, but 90min has learned that a large number of clubs believe that Mbappé is destined for Real Madrid and have not made any effort to pursue him despite his obvious interest in a transfer.
Real Madrid and Mbappé have denied PSG’s claims that a deal is already in place.
90min understands that Al-Khelaifi has contacted Chelsea and his boss Todd Boehly about the possibility of signing Mbappé in an attempt to push them to make an offer.
While Chelsea would be open to the former Monaco striker’s arrival, as would Liverpool and Manchester City, there has been no suggestion from the World Cup winner’s camp of a desire to move to England.
Mbappe has made it clear publicly that he is not pushing to leave this summer, instead informing PSG that he will decline their part of a two-way option that would see his contract extended for a further year until 2025.
That decision earlier in the summer infuriated PSG, prompting their “sell now” stance during the transfer window.
The option to extend Mbappé’s contract has already expired and Mbappé has already collected a loyalty bonus of 40 million euros, which PSG will not be able to avoid, since he has not asked to leave the club at any time.
PSG are now in a bind, with Mbappe in a dominant position in the transfer saga. They cannot force his way out to Al Hilal and have yet to facilitate a move to Real Madrid or elsewhere this summer.
If Mbappe decides to stay at PSG until 2024, there is nothing they can do to prevent it.
