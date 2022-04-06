The traumatic elimination of PSG in the Champions League has greatly changed the situation and the project of the Parisian team. Although, until now, they had in mind not to let any of their stars go until their contract ended, now they are considering lightening the squad, after several problems in the locker room. One of the players that PSG plans to sell this summer is Neymar Jr.
According to the newspaper As, the emir of Qatar himself would have given the go-ahead to the departure of the Brazilian as long as an attractive offer for the player arrives. This is due to the great dissatisfaction with the player, who is accused of being unprofessional, in addition to the problems he has caused in the locker room. Neymar has a contract until 2025, so he still has several years left, but before they find themselves in a situation in which he could go free or devalued, as in the case of Mbappé, the PSG managers would be willing to sell him for a good offer.
This strategy, according to Telefoot, would also be destined to convince Mbappé to continue in the Parisian team. The relationship between the two players has deteriorated, and the Frenchman also wants to be the star and leader of a team, which is difficult with Neymar.
On the other hand, Neymar has already commented that he is not happy in Paris. He already tried to force him out a few years ago, so we will most likely see the Brazilian leave this summer for a new challenge.
#PSG #considers #selling #Neymar
Leave a Reply