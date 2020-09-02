“Three PSG players are confirmed positive for the Sars CoV2 test and are subject to the appropriate health protocol. All players and staff will continue to perform tests during the coming days”, wrote the Parisian club on Twitter, without specifying their identity. These players should therefore miss the first match of PSG in Ligue 1 this season in Lens on September 10, which has not yet been called into question.

According to the protocol of the Professional Football League (LFP), if the team has more than three players or supervisors isolated over eight rolling days, the virus is considered to be circulating in the club, which notably implies a period of seven days without training. collectives. And when the virus is deemed to be circulating, the LFP Commission must be seized to rule on any postponement of meetings.



to see also







Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain announces two suspicions of Covid-19 among its players





