Christophe Galtier, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, goes to court because he believes he has been wrongly accused of discrimination. He has filed suit against two journalists and Julien Fournier, former sports director of OGC Nice.

Galtier is said to have made the controversial statements while he was still working at Nice. Galtier is accused by these individuals of making racist and discriminatory remarks about certain players. The Public Prosecution Service of Paris has now confirmed to the French news agency AFP that the coach’s lawyer has asked to start proceedings.

In addition, Galtier has taken steps towards some people who have threatened him in connection with the case, in some cases even with death.

The French judiciary has already started an investigation into whether Galtier has actually been accused of racist behaviour. To this end, the Nice offices have now been searched to find evidence. Galtier is also under pressure at PSG, because the club's performance was once again disappointing, especially in the Champions League.

Tonight, Paris Saint-Germain will play the away match at last-placed SCO Angers. With a win, the lead on pursuer Olympique Marseille becomes eleven points.

Program, results and standings Ligue 1

