At PSG they are working at a forced march, beyond the fact that the team has had a good summer market, the entire project and what comes for the next course is pending the future of Mbappé. If the player leaves, it will be necessary to look for a quality replacement, if the player stays, define if he will be on the field or in the stands throughout the course, with the internal and external repercussions that this may cause.
For the moment, the order for Luis Enrique is clear, contemplate the assembly of the squad without the presence of Kylian, because in fact, if he is separated it is because the club is doing everything possible to close his sale this summer. That being the case, the Spanish coach is already contemplating the immediate future of the team and has a sports plan drawn up, whose key piece is the Brazilian who led him to his maximum performance within Barcelona, it is Neymar.
At the direct request of the coach, PSG is no longer contemplating the departure of Neymar, as the club understands that with Messi’s goodbye, the possible departure of Mbappé, losing the player trained in Santos would be a very hard and unnecessary blow. That is why the ’10’ is not only no longer on the market, but will also take all the prominence left by Messi and Kylian will have to cede, because Luis Enrique’s intention is to turn Neymar into the best footballer on the planet, because he considers that he is still in a position to do so.
