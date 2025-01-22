Teammates at Barça, both captains. Both reserves and first team coaches. Always with the ball as the common thread. Friends after all, but opponents for a day. The European survival of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City is at stake this Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. It’s not that there can only be one left but it seems that way.

After a bleak start to the Champions League, fate has crossed Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola so that one raises his fist in victory and the other falls to the canvas. “Pep is a reference and a model for me, a person who has innovated in football,” the Asturian praised the Catalan. “We both like to attack. Defend well but above all attack. “We have a similar idea,” it agreed.

The praise of Luis Enrique

“Pep is a reference and a model for me”

Manchester City has recovered its tone after Guardiola’s darkest weeks as coach but appears in Paris in a very delicate position, on the verge of being cut to the 24 teams that will still be alive in the Champions League. PSG has it worse, which is not even within that barrier. “We will try to add a little madness to it,” Dembélé blurted out in the preview, a mix of humor and desperation, as his team looked into the abyss.

The calculators will blow up smoke in these last two days, with many teams involved in the fight to reach one of those 24 coveted places. Hence, a defeat for either team can be almost definitive depending on what happens in the other games. A draw, on the other hand, would almost certainly leave – again, mathematics would come into play – in their hands the possibility of qualifying by winning on the last day. It is worth remembering that PSG closes this first phase by visiting Stuttgart and Manchester City does so by hosting Bruges in a final unified matchday, with all duels (18) scheduled for Wednesday, January 29 at 9 p.m.