PSG’s present does not look good at all. The team is not the leader in Ligue 1, something that should not be possible considering the enormous difference in payroll compared to the rest of the league. Furthermore, in the Champions League, despite the fact that they are at the top of their group, they have left some doubts regarding the level of play they have shown, especially in the beating they received during their visit to Newcastle United.
More news about the transfer market
If the present already raises doubts, the future is not very promising, the reality is that the team in the capital of France depends too much on what Kylian Mbappé, the man who makes the difference, can contribute on the field. That is why the Frenchman’s departure in the summer, almost inevitable, generates tension within the club, where names within the market are already evaluating names to replace the ‘7’ and today the priority option is by far Rafael Leao.
From France he affirms that the French team sees in the figure of the Portuguese star the perfect man to take Kylian’s place. Keeping the distance between one and the other, they are pieces of the same style of play, they play on the same extreme, with the same tendency for the changed profile, they have a similar physical potential and even a similar personality. The sheikhs understand that the Portuguese fits perfectly into the gap that Mbappé will leave, and his price will surely be above 100 million euros after his last renewal.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#PSG #chooses #player #Mbappés #replacement