If the PSG had to undergo during the end of the Mercato the assaults of Real Madrid on Kylian Mbappé, the Parisian striker is not the only important talent of the club which was very highly coveted. Indeed, RMC revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea had set Marquinhos as a priority last summer!

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea training, dreamed of recomposing his Thiago Silva – Marquinhos hinge at Chelsea and would even have been ready, according to English sources, to put 100 million euros to debauch Marquinhos! Categorical refusal of PSG who did not want to let him go while the Brazilian defender feels very good in Paris.